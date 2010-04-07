A message to readers of Prague Watchdog Dear readers,



At the end of March we completed our latest one-year project aimed at reporting on and analysing the situation in Chechnya, Ingushetia and other North Caucasian republics. The projects have run since the year 2000, and are familiar to you in the form of the Prague Watchdog website (www.watchdog.cz).



We've now prepared the continued operation of our site, which has involved some changes to the structure and staffing of our organization. I hope the site will continue to bring you reliable and interesting information.



Тomáš Vršovský

Prague Watchdog co-chairman and coordinator of projects running till March 31, 2010

